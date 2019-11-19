Financials
ICG posts 11% first-half asset jump on inflows of new money

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - London-listed alternative asset manager Intermediate Capital Group on Tuesday posted an 11% increase in first-half assets under management, boosted by inflows of new money.

ICG said it raised 4.6 billion euros ($5.10 billion) in new money across 14 strategies in the six months to the end of September, taking total assets to 41.1 billion euros and underpinning a 24% increase in group pretax profit to 153.4 million pounds ($198.90 million). ($1 = 0.7712 pounds) ($1 = 0.9027 euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Lawrence White)

