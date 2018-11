LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) on Thursday posted a 17 percent increase in first-half assets on the back of strong inflows of new money from clients.

Assets under management at the end of September were 33.6 billion euros ($38.08 billion), buoyed by 6.1 billion euros in net inflows. ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)