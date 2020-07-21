Bonds News
July 21, 2020 / 6:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ICG assets under management notch modest on-quarter rise

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group on Tuesday reported a modest on-quarter rise in assets under management (AUM) as clients stood firm in the face of the impact of the pandemic on their investments.

Total AUM increased 1% to 45.6 billion euros ($52.20 billion) in the three months ended June 30, with third-party fee earning AUM 1.4% higher at 36.4 billion euros over the same period.

$1 = 0.8736 euros Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

