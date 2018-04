SAO PAULO, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Notre Dame Intermédica Participações SA has enough demand to price its initial public offering (IPO) around the middle of the suggested price range, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

In March, Intermédica set the IPO price range between 14.50 reais and 17.50 reais. The price will be defined on Thursday. The company did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)