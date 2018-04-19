UPDATE 1-Brazilian healthcare provider Intermédica prices IPO at 16.50 reais per share- sources

(Updates with context)

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Notre Dame Intermédica Participações SA on Thursday priced the first initial public offering of the year in Brazilian stock exchange B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao above the middle of the suggested price range, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

High volume of orders from foreign investors allowed Intermédica to price its shares at 16.50 reais, a little above the middle of the 14.50-17.50 reais price range.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Intermédica had already enough demand to price its IPO around the middle of the suggested price range.

The company and its controlling shareholder, Bain Capital, will raise at least 2.2 billion reais ($650 million) with the offering. It was unclear late on Thursday whether the underwriters would decide to sell additional and supplementary allotments of shares.

Intermédica shares are expected to debut on Monday in Sao Paulo under the trading code GNDI3.

Next week, shoemaker Dass Nordeste SA, online lender Banco Inter SA and healthcare provider Hapvida Participações e Investimentos SA are expected to price their IPOs. ($1 = 3.3841 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)