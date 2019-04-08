Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 8, 2019 / 10:27 AM / in 3 hours

Israeli businessman Zeevi offers to buy control in Bezeq Telecom

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 8 (Reuters) -

* Israeli businessman Gad Zeevi has offered to buy a controlling stake in the parent company of Bezeq Israel Telecom, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

* Internet Gold has been searching for a buyer for its majority stake in B Communications since mid-2018 under pressure from bondholders. BCom’s single asset is a 26.34 percent controlling stake in Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group.

* Zeevi’s company, Trimag Communications International, offered to purchase all shares in Internet Gold for 300 million shekels ($84 million), according to a filing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

* ($1 = 3.5785 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

