Financials
May 14, 2019 / 7:18 AM / in 2 hours

Searchlight Capital updates offer to buy control in Israel's Bezeq

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 14 (Reuters) -

* U.S. private investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners has updated its offer to buy a controlling stake in the parent company of Bezeq Israel Telecom, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

* Internet Gold has been searching for a buyer for its majority stake in B Communications since mid-2018 under pressure from bondholders. BCom’s single asset is a 26.34 percent controlling stake in Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group.

* Searchlight offered a total equity investment in BCom of 330 million shekels ($92 million), of which 260 million shekels will be invested into BCom and another 70 million as an equity offering to BCom equity shareholders, the filing said. ($1 = 3.5717 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below