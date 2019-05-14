Searchlight Capital updates offer to buy control in Israel's Bezeq

JERUSALEM, May 14 (Reuters) -

* U.S. private investment firm Searchlight Capital Partners has updated its offer to buy a controlling stake in the parent company of Bezeq Israel Telecom, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

* Internet Gold has been searching for a buyer for its majority stake in B Communications since mid-2018 under pressure from bondholders. BCom’s single asset is a 26.34 percent controlling stake in Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group.

* Searchlight offered a total equity investment in BCom of 330 million shekels ($92 million), of which 260 million shekels will be invested into BCom and another 70 million as an equity offering to BCom equity shareholders, the filing said. ($1 = 3.5717 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer )