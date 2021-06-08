Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK government urgently investigating website outage - spokesman

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s cabinet office is urgently investigating an internet outage which affected the government’s website, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“It appears to be a wider issue, a global issue, affecting a number of non-government sites, and as you would expect Cabinet Office are investigating it as a matter of urgency,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; editing by Michael Holden)

