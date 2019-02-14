Federal Circuit vacates PTAB analysis of online-trading patents

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived four patents on a graphical user interface for online stock traders, saying the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had overstepped its authority in reviewing them.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a win for Greenwich, Connecticut-based Interactive Brokers LLC and its holding company, IBG LLC, in a dispute with software developer Trading Technologies International of Chicago.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GGjFC9