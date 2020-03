March 3 (Reuters) - French perfume maker Interparfums warned on Tuesday it expects first-quarter sales to drop 10% year-on-year, citing the coronavirus outbreak in China and a significant base effect as reasons.

China represented 2% of its 2019 sales, the company said, adding it expected its distribution to be impacted in all regions of Asia, Europe and the Middle East. (Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk Editing by Shri Navaratnam )