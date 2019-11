Nov 21 (Reuters) - French perfume maker Interparfums said on Thursday it expects revenue growth to slow in 2020, blaming geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Interparfums said it expected 2020 revenues of 500 million euros ($553.75 million), below the 545.6 million euros expected on average by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

The company added it expected a 2020 operating margin between 14% and 14.5%.