France's Interparfums posts higher full-year revenue; ups 2019 guidance

March 4 (Reuters) - French perfumes maker Interparfums reported on Monday its full-year revenue increased by 8 percent to 455 million euros ($516.88 million), driven by performance of its flagship brands, with Coach leading the way.

The operating profit for the full-year rose by 10 percent to 66.2 million euros.

The company raised its revenue guidance for 2019 to 480 million euros from 470 million euros announced earlier, and expects an operating margin of about 14 percent for 2019.