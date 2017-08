July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising company Interpublic Group on Tuesday reported a 1.7 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by tepid client spending.

Net income available to IPG fell to $94.7 million, or 24 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $156.9 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $1.88 billion from $1.92 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)