Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S advertising firm Interpublic Group reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, helped by higher client spending worldwide.

Net income available to the company’s common stockholders fell to $161 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $169.7 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.30 billion from $2.21 billion.