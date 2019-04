April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, boosted by higher client spending worldwide.

Net loss available to the company’s common stockholders narrowed to $8 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $14.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 13 percent to $2 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)