Ad firm Interpublic's revenue jumps 10 pct in fourth quarter

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group’s quarterly revenue rose 10.3 percent, the U.S. advertising firm said on Wednesday, as it benefits from higher client spending worldwide.

Net income available to the company’s common stockholders rose to $326.2 million or 84 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $252.3 million or 64 cents per share a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.86 billion from $2.59 billion. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)