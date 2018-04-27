FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Ad firm Interpublic's total revenue rises 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Q1 details)

April 27 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly total revenue on Friday, as the advertising company benefited from higher client spending in the United States and internationally.

Total revenue rose to $2.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $2.06 billion a year earlier, with an organic net increase of 4.3 percent in the United States and 2.6 percent internationally.

Interpublic, whose clients include Google, Microsoft and Coca-Cola, said foreign currency also boosted revenue by 3 percent.

Higher expenses and one-time divestiture charges, however, led the company to report a net loss available to IPG Common stockholders of $14.1 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a profit of $24.7 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 3 cents per share. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
