UPDATE 1-Ad firm Interpublic's total revenue rises 5 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly total revenue on Friday, as the advertising company benefited from higher client spending in the United States and internationally.

Total revenue rose to $2.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $2.06 billion a year earlier, with an organic net increase of 4.3 percent in the United States and 2.6 percent internationally.

Interpublic, whose clients include Google, Microsoft and Coca-Cola, said foreign currency also boosted revenue by 3 percent.

Higher expenses and one-time divestiture charges, however, led the company to report a net loss available to IPG Common stockholders of $14.1 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a profit of $24.7 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

