UPDATE 1-Interpublic beats revenue estimates on higher client spending

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group of Cos Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, as the U.S. advertising company benefited from higher client spending worldwide.

The company said organic revenue — a closely-watched measure in the ad industry that excludes foreign exchange rate changes and income from acquisitions — rose 5.4 percent, beating analysts’ expectations of 4.3 percent, according to research firm FactSet.

The company, home to Madison Avenue icon McCann, beat revenue estimates for four straight quarters as it managed to keep pace with an industry that is shifting to targeted advertising models by Google and Facebook.

While peers like Omnicom Group Inc have struggled with customers choosing to spend their money through digital channels, Interpublic has maintained market share by spending billions to acquire data mining firms like Acxiom Corp’s marketing business.

Net income available to the company’s common stockholders fell to $161 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $169.7 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Interpublic’s total revenue rose 4 percent to $2.30 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.88 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)