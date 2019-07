July 23 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Interserve Group on Tuesday named Mark Morris as its new finance chief, replacing Mark Whiteling who stepped down in April soon after the company was placed in administration.

Morris joins Interserve from offshore drilling contractor Seadrill, where he was the chief financial officer for the last 3-1/2 years, the company said. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)