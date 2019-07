July 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s troubled outsourcer Interserve Group Ltd said on Friday Chairman Glyn Barker will be replaced by his counterpart in Safestyle UK Alan Lovell, months after the company was placed in administration following a rescue plan.

Lovell will join on July 15, succeeding Barker who will step down after leading the debt-laden company since March 2016. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)