Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2019 / 12:36 PM / in an hour

Interserve shareholders vote against rescue deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Troubled British outsourcer Interserve is on the brink of collapse after its shareholders rejected a rescue plan that would have slashed its debts and handed control of the ailing firm to its lenders.

Interserve’s shareholders voted 59 percent against a debt-for-equity rescue package at a general meeting in central London on Friday, in a victory for its biggest shareholder, US hedge fund Coltrane, which had opposed the plan. (Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below