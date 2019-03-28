Mitie keeps one eye on Interserve collapse, no swift action likely

March 28 (Reuters) - Mitie Group Plc is not on the verge of launching a takeover bid for the biggest division of rival Interserve, Chief Executive Officer Phil Bentley said on Thursday, while saying the company would be foolish to “not keep in touch”.

Sky News reported here earlier this month, giving no details of its sources, that Mitie was drawing up plans to offer Interserve's new owners about 100 million pounds ($131.14 million) for its support services unit.

“They do what we do. We’d be foolish to not look at what is going on and not keep in touch with people, but we’re not about to launch anything. We’ve got to see how it settles down and what makes sense,” Mitie boss Bentley told Reuters when asked about the Sky story.