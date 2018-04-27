FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British outsourcer Interserve signs new funding deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - British construction and services company Interserve said on Friday it signed refinancing deal with its lenders in a move to strengthen its cash balance.

Interserve, which warned in October that it may breach covenants, said new facilities will provide cash facilities 196.6 million pounds ($270 million) and bonding facilities of up to 94.5 million pounds, maturing Sept. 2021.

The outsourcer said it will issue warrants to the providers of the cash and bonding facilities with the right to subscribe for new shares at 10 pence per share.

There has been increased focus on outsourcing firms such as Interserve since rival Carillion entered liquidation in January, putting 43,000 jobs at risk.

$1 = 0.7270 pounds Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

