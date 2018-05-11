FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Interserve says being investigated by UK's FCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc is under investigation by Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over its handling of inside information and its market disclosures regarding its exit from the energy-from-waste business, the company announced on Friday.

Interserve announced its exit from the energy-from-waste business in August 2016 after noting cost overruns and delays in a Glasgow contract.

FCA will be investigating the company’s market disclosures in relation to the exit during the period from July 15, 2016, to Feb 20, 2017, Interserve said, adding that it will fully co-operate with the investigation. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

