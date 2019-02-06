Bankruptcy News
February 6, 2019 / 7:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Interserve to cut debt to 275 mln pounds through share issue

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc, which is working to avert a Carillion-style collapse, said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with creditors that would cut its debt to about 275 million pounds by issuing new shares.

The company, which has struggled with a weak construction market and has more than 600 million pounds ($776.34 million) in debt, said it would issue about 480 million pounds worth of new Interserve equity. ($1 = 0.7729 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below