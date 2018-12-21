Interserve agrees to key terms of rescue plan

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Interserve said on Friday it agreed to key terms for its rescue plans with its lenders and was deciding if it could place its RMD Kwikform unit in a separate holding company owned by the lenders.

The British support services provider said this month that it was in rescue talks, which may hand control of the company to creditors in a bid to avoid a Carillion-style collapse.

Interserve also said on Friday its lenders had agreed to defer a payment due under its principal debt facilities to April 30. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)