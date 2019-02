Feb 22 (Reuters) - Support services company Interserve Plc said on Friday it was considering an outline proposal for its debt reduction from largest shareholder Coltrane Asset Management.

The company said it will publish shareholder documents with details on its debt reduction plan next week. reut.rs/2Nmu7zT (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)