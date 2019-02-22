Interserve lenders to improve terms of rescue deal - Sky News

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Interserve Plc jumped nearly 20 percent on Friday after Sky News reported the troubled outsourcing firm’s lenders will improve the terms of a 500 million pound ($650.40 million) rescue deal to win over the company’s biggest shareholders.

The lenders are in talks to double the proportion of Interserve's equity that would be owned by its existing investors, Sky News reported here, citing sources close to the company.

Interserve struck a rescue deal earlier this month that will see lenders take control of the company by swapping millions of pounds worth of debt for new shares, giving the group a chance of survival.

The company did not have an immediate comment. ($1 = 0.7688 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)