UPDATE 2-Outsourcer Interserve considers rescue deal by top investor

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Troubled British support services provider Interserve Plc said on Friday it was considering a proposal from its largest shareholder to reduce debt, weeks after striking a rescue deal with its lenders.

Racing to avert a collapse like that of peer Carillion, Interserve, said it received an outline proposal from Coltrane Asset Management, which it was considering. Coltrane owns about 28 percent of the Reading-based outsourcer, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Shares in the company closed up 52.4 percent at 15.6 pence on Friday.

This comes weeks after Interserve struck a deal that will see lenders take control of the company by swapping millions of pounds worth of debt for new shares, giving the group a chance of survival.

“The board confirms that it remains committed to achieving a consensual deleveraging plan,” the company said, adding that it will publish shareholder documents with details on its debt reduction plan next week.

Coltrane had earlier this month called for eight of the company’s directors to be removed, adding it supported Chief Executive Debbie White. Coltrane did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Interserve is one of Britain’s biggest outsourcing and construction companies, employing 75,000 globally to deliver contracts including hospital cleaning and serving school meals.

Interserve’s high level of debt had come under intense scrutiny after peer Carillion collapsed last year under a weight of debt and pension dues, forcing the government to step in to guarantee services.

Interserve shares jumped more than 20 percent earlier in the day after Sky News reported the firm’s lenders will improve the terms of a 500 million pound ($650 million) rescue deal to win over the company’s biggest shareholders.

The lenders are in talks to double the proportion of Interserve's equity that would be owned by existing investors, Sky News reported here, citing sources close to the company.

Interserve said the deal secured weeks ago would cut debt by more than half to about 275 million pounds after creditors wrote off loans in return for new equity worth 97.5 percent of the share capital.

Existing shareholders, who saw the company lose 90 percent of its value in 2018, will largely be wiped out under the existing deal. Under a new deal, the investors would own 5 percent of the outsourcer, Sky News said.

The firm said earlier it was also “actively preparing” alternative plans to ensure the proposed deal can be implemented in the event that shareholders shoot it down.

