UK regulator probes Mitie-Interserve deal over competition concerns

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday it was investigating whether outsourcer Mitie Group’s deal to buy rival Interserve’s support services arm could lead to lessening of competition in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in a statement said it was inviting interested parties to offer their comments before Sept. 29 on the deal, which was announced in June. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)