UPDATE 1-UK's Interserve sees higher 2018 profit outlook on lower costs

(Adds details on company financing plans, outlook)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British construction and services company Interserve, which issued multiple profit warnings last year, on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected operating profit for 2018 due to lower costs.

Interserve has struggled with cost overruns in its energy from waste business, which it decided to exit in August 2016 after delays to a Glasgow contract caused it to book a provision.

The company said it was making good progress with its ‘Fit for Growth’ three-year initiative, focused on boosting efficiency and improving its company-wide procurement processes.

Interserve said it expects cost savings of at least 40 million pounds ($54.09 million) to 50 million pounds by 2020 from the plan, with 2018 estimated to be 15 million pounds.

The company, which is reviewing its contract portfolio and non-trading balance sheet items, also said that discussions with lenders over longer-term funding were progressing.

Interserve said it expects net debt to peak in the first half of 2018, partly due to ongoing refinancing activity. It expects net debt at year-end 2017 to be about 513 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7395 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)