After FT's Interserve report, Britain says none of its suppliers are comparable to Carillion

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain said that it does not believe any of its suppliers are in a comparable position to failed outsourcer Carillion after the Financial Times reported that the government was monitoring peer Interserve due to concern over its finances.

“We monitor the financial health of all of our strategic suppliers, including Interserve. We are in regular discussions with all these companies regarding their financial position,” a spokeswoman for the Cabinet Office said.

“We do not believe that any of our strategic suppliers are in a comparable position to Carillion.”