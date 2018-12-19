Bankruptcy News
December 19, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Interserve merges two units to simplify structure

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc has merged two of its businesses to create a simpler organizational structure, the British support services and construction group said on Wednesday.

The company combined its citizen services division, which handles everything from rehabilitation of low-risk offenders to education and workplace training and nursing care, with its support services unit that manages outsourced facilities.

The announcement comes a week after Interserve said it was in rescue talks which may hand control of the company to creditors in a bid to avoid a Carillion-style collapse. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
