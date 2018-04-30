FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Interserve's 2017 loss widens, calls performance "extremely poor"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - British business support and construction services provider Interserve Plc said on Monday its financial performance was “extremely poor” last year, and reported a wider full-year pretax loss.

Interserve said pretax loss was 244.4 million pounds ($336.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 94.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to 3.25 billion pounds from 3.24 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7256 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

