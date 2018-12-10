UPDATE 2-Interserve shares sink as battles to avoid Carillion's fate

* Rescue plan aims to slash debt through equity swap

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Interserve lost more than half their value on Monday after the British support services company said it was in rescue talks which are aimed at potentially handing control of the company to creditors and avoiding a Carillion-style collapse.

The Reading-based outsourcer, which employs 75,000 worldwide and has thousands of UK government contracts to clean hospitals and serve school meals, said on Sunday it would seek to cut its debt to 1.5 times core earnings in talks with lenders it hopes to complete early next year.

Chief Executive Debbie White said that the company was trading well and in line with expectations for 2018, and that the debt reduction plan, first floated in a refinancing in April , had government support.

But the moves add to the sense of crisis around the company, whose value has slumped from over a billion pounds in 2014 to just 9.7 million pounds ($12.4 million) on Monday.

Interserve’s problems follow the collapse of peer Carillion Plc in January and a parliamentary inquiry that has raised questions over the extent to which private companies should be running essential public services.

Carillion was liquidated after contract delays and a slump in business left it swamped by debt and pensions liabilities, forcing the government to step in to guarantee public services from school meals to roadworks.

Interserve’s combined credit score, which measures on a scale of 100 to 1 how likely a company is to default on its debts in the next year, was “1”, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, indicating it was expected to default.

“While trading is in line we believe that it is hard for Interserve to get credit insurance or win new contacts, given the current environment and its leverage,” Liberum analyst Joe Brent, said.

“We struggle to see any scenario, which leaves much, or any value, for the current equity … valuation is close to irrelevant given the financial risks,” he added.

GOING UNDERGROUND

Interserve, which maintains eight out of 10 of Britain’s busiest railway stations and cleans 2,490 London Underground carriages every evening, warned in November that its debt would rise more than expected this year.

It said then that it expected year-end net debt in the range of 625 million pounds to 650 million pounds ($795- $830 million), citing project delays and a weak construction market.

Sky News reported here on Monday that Interserve's creditors had hired Lazard to advise on the terms of a 600 million pounds rescue deal.

Lazard and Interserve did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Guardian newspaper reported over the weekend that the opposition Labour Party was calling for a temporary ban on the company bidding for public contracts.

UK trade union Unite, which has 1,200 members working at the firm, said it would support such a ban and questioned ministers about their contingency plans, “in the event that Interserve was unable to restructure its debt-laden finances”.

"We could be facing Carillion Mark Two," Unite assistant general secretary Gail Cartmail, said here

Kier Group, which builds and maintains highways, railway tunnels and houses, announced a surprise plan two weeks ago to tap shareholders for some 264 million pounds, blaming the reluctance of banks to lend to the construction sector.

Analysts say shares in Balfour Beatty were hit by that announcement, while Danish support services company ISS on Monday announced its own plan to raise up to 2.5 billion Danish crowns ($381 million) from selling businesses.

Shares in Interserve, were down 51.1 percent at 11.96 pence by 1130 GMT. ($1 = 0.7857 pounds) ($1 = 6.5598 Danish crowns)