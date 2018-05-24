Testing firm Intertek's revenue rises on products unit strength

May 24 (Reuters) - British testing company Intertek Group reported a 4.4 percent rise in revenue at constant currency in the first four months of the year, helped by growth in its products division and contributions from recent acquisitions.

The FTSE 100 company, which tests anything from oil to children’s toys to check their adherence to regulatory standards, said revenue from Jan. 1 to April 30 fell 2.5 to 861.2 million pounds ($1.15 billion) at actual rates.

Intertek, which acquired Malta-based Aldo Abela Surveys and Colombia’s Proasem SAS this year, said its products-related businesses delivered a 6.6 percent organic revenue growth at constant rates. ($1 = 0.7483 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)