Intesa SP says in preliminary talks with Nexi to strengthen partnership

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday it was in preliminary talks with Nexi over the possible strengthening of their existing commercial partnership.

Italy’s biggest retail bank added the deal would not require the lender to launch a takeover offer on Nexi.

Earlier on Wednesday daily Il Messaggero reported that Intesa was in talks with Nexi to sell its “acquiring” unit and enter into the company’s capital with a stake of 30% to 40%. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti)