Middle East & Africa

Italy's Intesa to work with Qatar Foundation on business innovation

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo said it had signed a letter of intent with the Qatar Foundation in Doha on Monday to promote cooperation between the two countries on business innovation.

Under the project, start-up companies in the two countries will be encouraged to strike partnerships, joint-ventures and reciprocal investments on innovative technologies, Intesa said in a statement.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

