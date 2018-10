DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank said on Tuesday it has approved a representative office licence for Bank of Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Intesa Sanpaolo Private Bank (Suisse) was established in 2001.

It is fully owned by Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton)