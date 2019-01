MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo has taken part in arranging a five-year syndicated loan of $250 million for the Russian Copper Company, the Italian bank said on Friday.

The company will use the loan, which will be secured by export revenue, to refinance debt and for corporate matters, Intesa Sanpaolo said in a statement.

Intesa did not say what other banks took part in arranging the loan.