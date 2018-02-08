FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Financials
February 8, 2018 / 10:17 AM / in 10 hours

Italy judge rejects request to include Intesa Sanpaolo in Pop Vicenza proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VICENZA, Italy, Feb 8 (Reuters) - An Italian judge has thrown out a request to bring legal proceedings against Intesa Sanpaolo in a case revolving around the collapse of regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza, a court ruling said on Thursday.

The judge said the Bank of Italy and market regulator Consob will also not be involved in the criminal case which involves former Popolare di Vicenza chairman Gianni Zonin.

Intesa, Italy’s biggest retail bank, took over the good assets of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca for a symbolic price in 2017. Both regional banks had collapsed after years of mismanagement and poor lending.

Last month, Intesa was brought into judicial proceedings against Veneto Banca. The lender said at the time it was dismayed about possible involvement in the case and vowed to defend itself.

Reporting by Riccardo Bastianello, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.