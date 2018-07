July 13 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF) expects to beat its 2018 pretax profit estimates by 10 percent, helped by stronger than expected collections in its European home credit businesses, it said on Friday.

The company said 2018 profit before tax consensus estimate was currently at 99.4 million pounds ($130.9 million). ($1 = 0.7593 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)