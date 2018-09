Sept 6 (Reuters) - Financial services software provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would buy peer Intralinks Holdings Inc from affiliates of Siris Capital Group LCC in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

SS&C will pay $1 billion in cash and $500 million in SS&C stock for Intralinks.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)