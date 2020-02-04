Intrum CEO declines to comment on Cerved loan unit speculation

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Intrum on Tuesday declined to comment on speculation that it was interested in buying the loan managing unit of Italian financial group Cerved.

“We read the newspapers as well, but of course it is not possible for us to comment,” CEO Mikael Ericson told analysts on a results call.

“But of course, given our size we monitor the market to see what happens.”

Sources told Reuters in December that Intrum had submitted a non-binding cash bid to buy Cerved’s bad loan business. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)