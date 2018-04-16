UPDATE 1-Sweden's Intrum close to deal for Intesa's bad loan unit-sources

* Sale marks change of strategy for Intesa over bad debts

By Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Intrum Justitia is close to clinching a deal to buy the debt collection business of Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The deal will allow the Scandinavian firm to further boost its presence in Europe’s biggest problem loan market, while helping Intesa work towards its goal of halving its soured debts under a new four-year plan unveiled in February.

Two sources said the deal could be announced in the next few days as Intrum had secured financing for the transaction, which is due to close by the end of the year.

Sources have said in the past that Intrum was set to buy 51 percent of Intesa’s bad loan unit, with the Italian bank keeping the rest. Under the deal, Intesa will also sell some 10 billion euros in bad debts at around 30 percent of their book value.

A group of banks is financing the senior notes to be issued by a vehicle that will take on Intesa’s bad debts, one source said. Co-investors could join Intrum in buying the riskier notes.

A spokesman for Intrum referred to the company’s statement in January which first confirmed that talks with Intesa were ongoing.

Intrum’s Managing Director for Italy Antonella Pagano said last week the negotiations had entered an “intense phase.”

Italian banks are under regulatory pressure to shed some 285 billion euros in troubled loans still sitting on their balance sheets four years after a deep recession ended.

Such risky assets, which normally yield double-digit returns, are high on the radar of international investors who have also been snapping up Italian debt collection firms.

Only last December, Intrum acquired debt servicing company CAF from private equity fund Lone Star.

After betting for years on recovering bad debts internally, Intesa has yielded to regulatory pressure to speed up the process.

CEO Carlo Messina has said Intesa will only strike a deal if it can shed the bad debts without losing money and to speed up recoveries of unsecured loans.

Intesa has written down its defaulted loans to 31 percent of their face value.

Under new rules unveiled last month, European banks in the future will have only two years to write down in full unsecured loans turning sour.

Intrum, an industry leader following the acquisition of Norwegian rival Lindorff, specialises in unsecured debt. (Editing by Mark Potter)