Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Intrum said on Friday it will buy Banco Sabadell’s real estate servicer Solvia for an enterprise value of about 300 million euros ($340.62 million), aimed at strengthening its position in the Spanish market.

Intrum will acquire 80 percent of the shares in Solvia, while Banco Sabadell will retain the remaining 20 percent, Intrum said.