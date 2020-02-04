Intrum shares halted over fear of Q4 report leak - DI newspaper

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Trade in Intrum’s shares were halted on Tuesday due to what the Swedish debt collector told a local newspaper was concern that information pertaining to its fourth-quarter results might have leaked ahead of publication.

“We have seen a risk that information linked to the quarterly report has leaked and want to ensure that we don’t have discrepant information in the market,” Intrum head of investor relation Viktor Lindeberg told business daily Dagens Industri.

A spokesman for the company told Reuters Intrum would release its results, which were originally due on Feb. 5, “shortly”. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, writing by Niklas Pollard)