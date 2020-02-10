UK's Intu Properties in talks with shareholders, investors to raise cash

Feb 10 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Intu Properties Plc said on Monday it was in discussions with its largest shareholder and billionaire John Whittaker’s Peel Group and Link Real Estate Investment Trust and others to raise funds to shore up its balance sheet.

The debt laden company in January said it was targeting an equity raise by the end of February to tackle debt as it engaged in talks with shareholders and potential new investors. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)