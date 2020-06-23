UK's Intu eyes possible administration in fight for debt standstill

June 23 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped mall operator Intu Properties said on Tuesday it has appointed KPMG to plan for a potential slide move into administration as it continued talks with creditors on agreeing a debt standstill that would save the company.

The owner of Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Lakeside in Essex and several other properties in Britain and Spain added that the move was a “contingency” and that in the event KPMG would need to be funded by interested parties or risk its malls closing. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)