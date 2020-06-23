Bankruptcy News
June 23, 2020 / 6:19 AM / in an hour

UK's Intu eyes possible administration in fight for debt standstill

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped mall operator Intu Properties said on Tuesday it has appointed KPMG to plan for a potential slide move into administration as it continued talks with creditors on agreeing a debt standstill that would save the company.

The owner of Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Lakeside in Essex and several other properties in Britain and Spain added that the move was a “contingency” and that in the event KPMG would need to be funded by interested parties or risk its malls closing. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below