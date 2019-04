April 4 (Reuters) - British shopping centre operator Intu Properties on Thursday appointed Finance Chief Matthew Roberts as its chief executive officer in place of David Fischel, who decided to step down after 18 years at the helm.

Fischel decided to step down in July last year after a 3.4 billion-pound ($4.49 billion) takeover of the company by bigger rival Hammerson fell through. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)